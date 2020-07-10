Fresh SKIL + DEWALT tool kit discounts cut up to 35% off, now priced from $81

- Jul. 10th 2020 4:34 pm ET

From $81
0

Amazon is offering the SKIL Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit for $80.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. This kit bundles a 12V drill/driver with the company’s hex impact driver. You’ll also find a 2Ah Lithium battery and compatible charger. Thanks to a brushless design, owners will stand to benefit from boosts to both efficiency and durability. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale.

Today we’ve also spotted the DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Tool Cordless Kit (DCK445D1M1) for $279 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. This DEWALT combo arms you with a drill/driver, LED work light, and both reciprocating and circular saws. Ratings are still rolling in for this combo, but DEWALT is reputable.

If neither of the options are the right fit for your needs, be sure to swing by yesterday’s extensive roundup. There you’ll find even more DEWALT and SKIL tool kits that are also priced from $81. Shoppers stand to save up to 45% off.

SKIL 2-Tool Kit features:

  • 2 tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.
  • Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.
  • Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and impact driver.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $81
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dewalt SKIL

About the Author