Fresh SKIL + DEWALT tool kit discounts cut up to 35% off, now priced from $81

Amazon is offering the SKIL Brushless 2-Tool Combo Kit for $80.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in months. This kit bundles a 12V drill/driver with the company’s hex impact driver. You’ll also find a 2Ah Lithium battery and compatible charger. Thanks to a brushless design, owners will stand to benefit from boosts to both efficiency and durability. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale.

Today we’ve also spotted the DEWALT 20V MAX 4-Tool Cordless Kit (DCK445D1M1) for $279 shipped at Amazon. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. This DEWALT combo arms you with a drill/driver, LED work light, and both reciprocating and circular saws. Ratings are still rolling in for this combo, but DEWALT is reputable.

If neither of the options are the right fit for your needs, be sure to swing by yesterday’s extensive roundup. There you’ll find even more DEWALT and SKIL tool kits that are also priced from $81. Shoppers stand to save up to 45% off.

SKIL 2-Tool Kit features:

2 tool KIT—Drill set includes Brushless 12V 1/2 inch drill driver and 1/4 inch hex Impact driver. Plus a PWR core 12 2. 0Ah Lithium battery and standard charger.

Longer run time & battery LIFE—Industry leading PWR core 12 Lithium battery technology wraps Each cell with cooling material to keep the battery powering on for 25% longer run time and 2x battery life.

Compact SIZE—The digital Brushless motor provides compact, lightweight power for both drill driver and impact driver.

