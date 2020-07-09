Amazon slashes up to 45% off DEWALT and SKIL tool kits, now priced from $81

Today we’ve come across a wide variety of SKIL and DEWALT tool kits up to 45% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Planer for $139.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This brushless planer includes a 4Ah battery and charger, allowing you to work without cords. Once armed with it you’ll be able to smoothen out rough wood and reclaim salvaged boards. Owners are bound to appreciate its built-in chip exhaust that blows debris away from the project at hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tool kits on sale.

More tool kits on sale:

While you’re at it, why not have a look at DEWALT’s 29-piece Drill Bit Set? This professional-grade kit has fallen to $30, a price that’s 45% off what you’d typically spend. Today’s offer also happens to be an all-time low.

Need a way to keep your shop’s climate in check? We’ve got you covered with a fresh roundup of Dyson deals. There you’ll find Hot + Cool for $190 alongside cordless vacuums priced from $150.

SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless Planer features:

20V WOOD PLANER KIT—Includes a PWR Core 20 4.0Ah Lithium Battery and PWR Jump Charger.

BRUSHLESS MOTOR—The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power, delivering up to 14,000 RPM.

PRECISION PLANING—The smooth kickstand prevents the blade from scratching finished surfaces and has convenient on-board wrench storage.

