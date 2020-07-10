Skip Hop’s Diaper Bag Satchel drops to $53 shipped (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Satchel for $52.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $100, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This diaper bag has over 12 pockets for storage and two straps for convenient carrying. It’s also lightweight and has durable fabric that’s easy to wipe down. Plus, both men and women can carry this satchel. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 800 reviews. Head below the jump to find out even more about this diaper bag.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Skip Hop Insulated Breastmilk Cooler Bag in black for $15. This bag holds two large baby bottles or sippy cups and includes a freezer pack. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 3,200 reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Columbia Flash Sale that’s offering hundreds of new markdowns from $15.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Satchel features:

  • 12 pockets, including four interior pockets
  • Soft adjustable shoulder strap
  • Hangs neatly on a stroller and can be worn over the shoulder
  • Faux-leather details and zipper pulls
  • Lightweight durable fabric

