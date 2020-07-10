Columbia offers hundreds of new markdowns for summer from just $15

Columbia’s offering up to 40% off hundreds of new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Complimentary delivery for Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up). For men, the Zero Rules Cooling Crew T-Shirt is a must-have for summer. This t-shirt is currently marked down to $30, which is $10 off the original rate. It’s available in an array of fun color options and its sweat-wicking material helps to keep you cool. It also has UPF 30 sun protection and stretch fabric. Rated 4.9/5 stars by Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Columbia hats are very trendy for men this season. The Mesh Ball Cap is currently on sale for just $15 and originally was priced at $25. This casual hat is great for everyday and will help to keep your face out of the sun. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

