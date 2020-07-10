This stainless steel wok doubles as a steamer/smoker, now $60+ off

Today only, Woot is offering the 13-inch stainless steel Masterpan Multi-Use Wok for $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $150, this model sells on Amazon for around $113 and is now at the best price we have ever tracked. This multi-use pan can be used as a wok but also as a stovetop steamer, deep-fry dish, and on the grill this summer. It includes a high-dome lid, smoker box, drip tray, steaming rack, thermometer gauge, and smoke vents. Everything is made of durable stainless steel and ships with a lifetime warranty from Masterpan. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If it’s just a basic wok you’re after, check out the Lodge 9-inch Mini Wok. While this one doesn’t come with all of the extra functionality, it’s even less expensive at $32 and is made in the USA with cast iron. The 4+ star rating from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers is nice too.

More on the Masterpan Multi-Use Wok:

High dome cover – For maximum capacity allows you to smoke or steam an entire chicken.

Multi-use stovetop Smoker – Smoke, steam, stir-fry or deep-fry fish, meat and vegetables on your stove top or outdoor grill.

Made from FDA tested Stainless Steel so safe for cooking and built to last.

Stainless Steel ergonomic handles riveted for extra durability

Includes easy to use smoker box with attached drip plate

