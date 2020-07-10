Today’s Home Depot sale offers up to 40% off kitchen and bath faucets

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off kitchen and bathroom faucets. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Glacier Bay Nottely Touchless Pull-down Kitchen Faucet from $99. Originally $199, today’s deal drops to $99 from the usual $175 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Notable features here include a touchless design that has built-in motion sensing, which is great if you have dirty hands and don’t want to clean up. Plus, it’s available in a variety of color options to enjoy and match with your decor. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout today is the Glacier Bay Lyndhurst Wall-mounted Pot Filler at $119. Regularly up to $160, today’s deal is another all-time low. We often see deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets at Home Depot, but deals on these pot fillers are rarer. This model offers a brushed nickel design and articulating arm to fit just about any space. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals on kitchen and bathroom faucets, along with other necessities to take your space to the next level. You’ll want to pick up some new tools to help you with install, as well. Don’t miss today’s Woot DEWALT promotion, which offers notable discounts on everyday DIY essentials and more.

Glacier Bay Nottely features:

This Glacier Bay Nottely Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet boasts an intuitive, battery-powered sensor that enables hands-free use to help reduce spreading bacteria. This innovative kitchen faucet is equipped with the powerful TurboSpray setting for your toughest cleaning tasks. The exclusive feature provides focused water columns with 30 percent more power than standard pull-down faucets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!