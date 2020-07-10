TaoTronics’ 2,400-lumen LED floor lamp hits an all-time low of $35

Sunvalley Brands (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 2,400-lumen LED Floor Lamp for $34.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $50 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Offering an insane 2,400-lumens of light, this lamp is the perfect addition to any living room, office, or bedroom that needs a bit of extra illumination. The head can tilt and swivel to aim the light exactly where you want it. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you need more directional lighting instead of illuminating the entire room, we’ve got you covered. This desk lamp is just $30 Prime shipped. Offering four lighting modes, there are seven different dimming options available here. Plus, there’s a 2A USB-A plug to charge your smartphone built-in.

Don’t forget about this deal that we spotted on the Eve Flare. It works with HomeKit and is down to $77 shipped right now, which offers $23 in savings and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

TaoTronics LED Floor Lamp features:

Light up Your Life: 60 energy-efficient LEDs bring up to 2400lm of bright light to your bedroom or living room

Choose Your Mode: 3 lighting colors with 3 brightness levels ensure a total of 9 lighting modes to suit any environment

20°Tilting Lamp Head: Find the perfect angle to illuminate your room without shadows and read without glare

