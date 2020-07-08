Eve Flare with HomeKit control drops to new Amazon low at $77 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Eve Flare Portable LED Smart Lamp for $77.28 shipped. As a comparison, that’s $23 savings from the usual going rate, $3 less than our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Eve Flare takes on Philips Hue with its colorful and portable design, which is great for adding light to various spaces. It has HomeKit control so you can easily change colors and more with Siri. Up to six hours of battery life ensure that you can take it outside (also IP65 water-resistant) or add it to another room in your house during a party. I’ve been using one of these as an outdoor lamp for about a year now, it’s certainly lived up to my hopes. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a more affordable alternative? Consider the Echo Glow instead. It’s $30 and offers similar features in a smaller footprint in comparison to the Eve Flare. However, you won’t find HomeKit support here, just Alexa. As well, this model is not suited for outdoor activities, like the Eve Flare above, so that’s worth taking into account as well when comparing the two. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon customers.

This week has been plenty busy on the HomeKit side of things, with last night’s eufyCam 2 Pro headlining the top news. With up to a year of battery life, there’s certainly a lot to like here. August is out with a new HomeKit smart lock, as well, this year, which is notably smaller and brings Siri to the mix. You can check out all the details right here.

Eve Flare features:

Invigorate any space with beautiful light moods

Control your ambience via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri

Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere thanks to IP65 water resistance

Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly

Transport easily using the carry-and-hang handle

HomeKit-enabled for unparalleled ease of use and advanced security

