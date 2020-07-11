Score a year of National Geographic for just $19 in Amazon’s Gold Box, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of magazine subscriptions from under $4 Prime shipped. Our favorite is a 12-month subscription to National Geographic for $19, which normally goes for $39. This saves you $20 and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. National Geographic is filled with news and information from around the globe about our special little planet. From updates on animals to showcasing a journey to Everest, National Geographic is a must if you like anything outdoors. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of National Geographic, did you see that they teamed up with LEGO on new ocean exploration kits? These sets include submarines, ships, and much more to expand your exploration fleet.

Prime members can also enjoy Baby Planet on Prime Video for absolutely FREE right now. This show brings to light all of the work that goes behind keeping endangered species alive and what we can do to help the breeding process along.

More about National Geographic:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!