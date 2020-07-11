Score a year of National Geographic for just $19 in Amazon’s Gold Box, more

- Jul. 11th 2020 9:42 am ET

Under $4
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of magazine subscriptions from under $4 Prime shipped. Our favorite is a 12-month subscription to National Geographic for $19, which normally goes for $39. This saves you $20 and is among the best pricing that we’ve seen at Amazon in 2020. National Geographic is filled with news and information from around the globe about our special little planet. From updates on animals to showcasing a journey to Everest, National Geographic is a must if you like anything outdoors. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of National Geographic, did you see that they teamed up with LEGO on new ocean exploration kits? These sets include submarines, ships, and much more to expand your exploration fleet.

Prime members can also enjoy Baby Planet on Prime Video for absolutely FREE right now. This show brings to light all of the work that goes behind keeping endangered species alive and what we can do to help the breeding process along.

More about National Geographic:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, the flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Under $4
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide