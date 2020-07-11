Western Digital’s NAS-ready NVMe 500GB Solid-State Drive hits $62 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the WD Red 500GB M.2 2280 NVMe Solid-State Drive for $61.81 shipped. That’s $18 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $6. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable NVMe drive that’s NAS-ready, this Western Digital offering is ready to rock-and-roll. Unlike typical drives, this offering is made to handle the unique ways that reads and writes are made on a network-based solution. With speeds of up to 560MB/s, this unit will crush the performance found in conventional hard drives. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If a NVMe drive won’t fit your current setup, you can always opt for PNY’s 480GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive at $50. Speeds are roughly the same, but this model forfeits about 20GBs of storage. Its lower price tag may make it worthwhile though.

Speaking of 2.5-inch solid-state drives, did you see Samsung’s new 8TB unit? It doubles the company’s previous capacity, paving the way for less storage woes ahead. Head over to our announcement coverage to learn more.

WD Red 500GB NVMe SSD features:

Storage optimized for caching in NAS systems to rapidly access your most frequently used files.

Superior endurance can handle the heavy read and write loads demanded by NAS, giving you the reliability you need in a 24/7 environment.

Purpose-built for NAS with proven Western Digital 3D NAND to deliver maximum SATA performance to both home and business users.

