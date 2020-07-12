Amazon takes up to 80% off TV show and video game Kindle eBooks from $1

- Jul. 12th 2020 11:15 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of top titles adapted for the big screen on Kindle from $1. All of today’s discounted titles will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find everything from best-selling fantasy stories and science fiction pieces to non-fiction titles and more. Whether you just finished Apple TV+’s Defending Jacob series and want to see how the novel ended things, or read up on some expanded lore from games like The Witcher or Breath of the Wild, this sale has you covered. Reviews across the board are pretty stellar with 4+ star ratings, and since we’re talking about Amazon’s Top Reads, most of the discounts have also earned best-seller status. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Defending Jacob synopsis:

Andy Barber has been an assistant district attorney for two decades. He is respected. Admired in the courtroom. Happy at home with the loves of his life: his wife, Laurie, and their teenage son, Jacob. Then Andy’s quiet suburb is stunned by a shocking crime: a young boy stabbed to death in a leafy park. And an even greater shock: The accused is Andy’s own son—shy, awkward, mysterious Jacob.

