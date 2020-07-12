HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR sees $70 discount to all-time low at $130

- Jul. 12th 2020 10:06 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR for $129.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a $70 discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new 2020 low. Featuring dual built-in tuners, you’ll be able to watch or record two different channels at a time. That’s on top of its built-in 1TB internal hard drive, which can store up to 150-hours of content. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Plex integration for tying in your OTA content with other shows and movies. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A great way to use your savings from either deal would be to grab the Mohu Leaf Metro 25-mile OTA Antenna for $17.50 at Amazon. Bringing this into the mix will complete your cord-cutting setup with local news and other content. Find out what stations are available in your area by swinging over to AntennaWeb.

If you’re looking to setup a Plex server for the first time, we found Synology’s new DS220+ NAS to be an option worth considering for the task. In our review, we deemed it a “2-bay powerhouse that’s ideal for beginners”, finding it to perform well for those just getting started with Plex and more.

HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR features:

Watch and record live TV with this HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo. Advanced Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer simple setup and let you watch over-the-air content from a wide variety of devices. This HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo streams up to two programs at once and includes enough storage to record up to 150 hours of live TV.

