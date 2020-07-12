Home Depot’s 1-day ladder sale takes up to 20% off top brands

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off select ladders and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Buffalo Tools 3-step Steel Metal Ladder with Paint Tray for $39. Regularly $55, today’s deal matches our previous mention as well as the best we’ve seen in 2020. This model offers a collapsible design with 3-steps and an integrated paint bucket holder. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.
Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional deals on ladders, step stools, and scaffolding. This is a great opportunity to bag free shipping, which isn’t always the case when buying a ladder from an online retailer. Dive into the entire sale here for more.
Buffalo Tools 3-step Metal Ladder features:
- Versatile utility stool ideal for hard-to-reach items in the closet, kitchen or garage
- Great for home maintenance projects such as painting, installing shelves and hanging pictures
- Pattern on steps provides secure footing to help prevent slipping
- Convenient foldaway design enables compact storage and transport
- Easy grip handle locks in place when open
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!