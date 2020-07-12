Home Depot’s 1-day ladder sale takes up to 20% off top brands

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 20% off select ladders and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Buffalo Tools 3-step Steel Metal Ladder with Paint Tray for $39. Regularly $55, today’s deal matches our previous mention as well as the best we’ve seen in 2020. This model offers a collapsible design with 3-steps and an integrated paint bucket holder. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional deals on ladders, step stools, and scaffolding. This is a great opportunity to bag free shipping, which isn’t always the case when buying a ladder from an online retailer. Dive into the entire sale here for more.

Buffalo Tools 3-step Metal Ladder features:

Versatile utility stool ideal for hard-to-reach items in the closet, kitchen or garage

Great for home maintenance projects such as painting, installing shelves and hanging pictures

Pattern on steps provides secure footing to help prevent slipping

Convenient foldaway design enables compact storage and transport

Easy grip handle locks in place when open

