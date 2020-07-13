adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Briefs for $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the adidas 3-Pack Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $30, that’s the best price we’ve seen in over a month. You can choose from several color options and these boxers are great for everyday wear. These boxer briefs are tagless and sweat-wicking for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional information on the boxers.

With your savings you can also pick up the men’s Champion 6-Pack No Show Socks for $11.99. These socks are great for workouts or everyday occasions and they’re cushioned for comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,000 positive reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Summer Sale that’s offering shoes from $30 and $10 off apparel over $40.

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs feature:

The ultimate in everyday comfort with a performance edge

adidas performance 3-pack underwear features our proven soft, stretchy moisture-wicking fabric

Stretchy moisture-wicking fabric, an easy fit through the pouch, functional no-gap fly, soft stitching, tagless waistband and no-ride-up construction

Plush soft waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort

