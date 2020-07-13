adidas Men’s Performance Boxer Briefs for $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 13th 2020 1:55 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the adidas 3-Pack Men’s Performance Boxer Brief Underwear for $18 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $30, that’s the best price we’ve seen in over a month. You can choose from several color options and these boxers are great for everyday wear. These boxer briefs are tagless and sweat-wicking for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find additional information on the boxers.

With your savings you can also pick up the men’s Champion 6-Pack No Show Socks for $11.99. These socks are great for workouts or everyday occasions and they’re cushioned for comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 5,000 positive reviews.

Finally, be sure to check out the Joe’s New Balance Summer Sale that’s offering shoes from $30 and $10 off apparel over $40.

adidas Performance Boxer Briefs feature:

  • The ultimate in everyday comfort with a performance edge
  • adidas performance 3-pack underwear features our proven soft, stretchy moisture-wicking fabric
  • Stretchy moisture-wicking fabric, an easy fit through the pouch, functional no-gap fly, soft stitching, tagless waistband and no-ride-up construction
  • Plush soft waistband and super smooth stitching deliver superior comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Adidas

Adidas

About the Author