Joe’s New Balance Summer Sale offers shoes from $30 and $10 off apparel orders

Joe’s New Balance is offering shoes from $30 and $10 off apparel when you spend $40 or more with promo code JULY10 at check out. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men are the 574 Casual Sneakers that are marked down to $40, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are perfect for this summer and will pair nicely with shorts, joggers, khakis, or jeans alike. This style is also lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

Get running this summer with the women’s Fresh Foam Arishi v2 Shoes. Originally priced at $70, however during the sale you find them for $30. These shoes were designed to go the distance with lightweight and supportive materials.

The most notable deals for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Lululemon Warehouse Sale that’s offering hundreds of deals from just $9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!