Stock up on Sylvania smart + LED bulbs with Alexa and Google support from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an array of Sylvania Smart and LED Light Bulbs multipacks starting at $11.99 Prime shipped. That’s 20% off these newly listed items from long time respected light bulb manufacturer Sylvania. Some standouts in both smart and regular LED lighting which will pay for themselves in less than a year of use over incandescent:

SYLVANIA SMART+ Bulbs feature:

Fast and easy setup with the SYLVANIA Smart WiFi app.

No hub or additional hardware is required.

Control your light with voice integration using Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.

Customize your light with millions of colors.

Fully dimmable and adjustable white for a soft white to cool white feature.

Long-lasting: up to 15,000 hours, or 13.7 years.

