Stock up on Sylvania smart + LED bulbs with Alexa and Google support from $12

- Jul. 13th 2020 8:39 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an array of Sylvania Smart and LED Light Bulbs multipacks starting at $11.99 Prime shipped. That’s 20% off these newly listed items from long time respected light bulb manufacturer Sylvania. Some standouts in both smart and regular LED lighting which will pay for themselves in less than a year of use over incandescent:

SYLVANIA SMART+ Bulbs feature:

  • Fast and easy setup with the SYLVANIA Smart WiFi app.
  • No hub or additional hardware is required.
  • Control your light with voice integration using Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.
  • Customize your light with millions of colors.
  • Fully dimmable and adjustable white for a soft white to cool white feature.
  • Long-lasting: up to 15,000 hours, or 13.7 years.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
