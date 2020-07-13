Stock up on Sylvania smart + LED bulbs with Alexa and Google support from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers an array of Sylvania Smart and LED Light Bulbs multipacks starting at $11.99 Prime shipped. That’s 20% off these newly listed items from long time respected light bulb manufacturer Sylvania. Some standouts in both smart and regular LED lighting which will pay for themselves in less than a year of use over incandescent:
- 4-pack color/dimmable Wi-Fi – works with app/Alexa/Google: $27.99
- 4-pack dimmable Wi-Fi – works with app/Alexa/Google: $23.99
- 16-pack Edison dimmable: $31.99 ($2/ea)
- 6-pack Soft White 5.5W: $11.99 ($2/ea)
- 16-Pack Soft White 8W: $29.81 ($1.86/ea)
SYLVANIA SMART+ Bulbs feature:
- Fast and easy setup with the SYLVANIA Smart WiFi app.
- No hub or additional hardware is required.
- Control your light with voice integration using Amazon Alexa and Hey Google.
- Customize your light with millions of colors.
- Fully dimmable and adjustable white for a soft white to cool white feature.
- Long-lasting: up to 15,000 hours, or 13.7 years.
