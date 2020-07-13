Amazon has every Harry Potter movie on sale at $5 each for Prime Members

Amazon is offering Prime members every Harry Potter movie for $4.99 each in Digital HD. We’ll have a list of every movie below the fold. Normally fetching $15 each for these movies, you’d pay $120 for all eight and our last mention had a bundle of each one down to $60 total. Today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The best thing about today’s sale is that you don’t have to purchase all eight movies, as you can pick up each one individually for $5, allowing you to finish out an existing collection should you already own a few of them. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Harry Potter movies on sale for $5 each:

Don’t forget about last week’s iTunes sale on historical movies. It’s still going and prices start at just $5, so be sure to swing by and give it a look.

Something else to do is set up Movies Anywhere. All of your Harry Potter purchases above are eligible for the service, which copies your media license to other streaming providers like iTunes, VUDU, and more.

More about Harry Potter:

When Harry Potter learns on his eleventh birthday that he is, in fact, a wizard, he is quickly swept up into the spellbinding world of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside new best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. He soon discovers, though, that there is a much darker side to the wizarding world than any of them could have imagined. The Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection includes:

