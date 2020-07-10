Apple’s historical movie sale starts at $5, plus Tom Hanks films, more

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new movie sale focused on historical titles, war films, and more. All of our top picks from this weekend’s promotion are on sale at $5, but you’ll also find additional notable deals under $10. That’s on top of Tuesday’s sale, which is still on-going with the usual selection of $1 rentals and more. Hit the jump for all of our favorite price drops from this weekend’s sale.
$5 movie sale focuses on history titles
This weekend’s sale offers a number of historical movies on sale at $5, down the regular $10 to $20 going rate. Today’s deals represent a return to all-time lows in many instances. Here are some of our top picks:
- Darkest Hour
- Shindler’s List
- The Thin Red Line
- Hacksaw Ridge
- The Monuments Men
- Letters from Iwo Jima
- Red Tails
- Unbroken
- Defiance
- Patton
- Stalag 17
- Windtalkers
Other notable deals
- 1917: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dunkirk: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Catch Me If You Can: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Saving Mr. Banks: $8 (Reg. $15)
- The Queen: $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Polar Express: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Captain Phillips: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Pixar Short Films: $18 (Reg. $25)
- What A Girl Wants: $7 (Reg. $15)
Don’t miss Tuesday’s ‘Around the World’ sale for additional deals from $8, along with this week’s $1 HD rental, and more. Check out all of our top picks from Tuesday’s coverage.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!