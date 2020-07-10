Apple’s historical movie sale starts at $5, plus Tom Hanks films, more

- Jul. 10th 2020 8:43 am ET

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new movie sale focused on historical titles, war films, and more. All of our top picks from this weekend’s promotion are on sale at $5, but you’ll also find additional notable deals under $10. That’s on top of Tuesday’s sale, which is still on-going with the usual selection of $1 rentals and more. Hit the jump for all of our favorite price drops from this weekend’s sale.

$5 movie sale focuses on history titles

This weekend’s sale offers a number of historical movies on sale at $5, down the regular $10 to $20 going rate. Today’s deals represent a return to all-time lows in many instances. Here are some of our top picks:

Other notable deals

Don’t miss Tuesday’s ‘Around the World’ sale for additional deals from $8, along with this week’s $1 HD rental, and more. Check out all of our top picks from Tuesday’s coverage.

