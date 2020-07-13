Save up to 20% on Samsung’s latest Frame QLED AirPlay 2 TVs and more from $898

Amazon is currently taking up to 20% off a selection of Samsung QLED TVs with built-in Alexa starting at $897.99 shipped. One highlight is on Samsung’s Frame 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV (2020 edition) at $1,297.99. Down from its $1,500 going rate, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention, only the second time it’s been on sale, and marking a new low. Samsung’s latest Frame TV blends into the rest of your home decor with a stylish design that’s comprised of a picture frame-esque wood finish. Alongside including a selection of curated digital art to display, other highlights include smart functionality like AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, a 4K QLED screen equipped with HDR10+, and four HDMI ports. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of Amazon’s Samsung TV sale right here for a selection of additional ways to upgrade your home theater. Throughout the sale, there are a variety of sizes if the featured option isn’t quite what you’re looking for, as well as more affordable QLED offerings. Dive into the rest right here.

Speaking of Samsung TVs, we just recently took a hands-on look at the brand’s new rotating AirPlay-enabled Sero display. You’ll absolutely want to dive into our review where we cover all of the unique features that this QLED TV has to offer.

Samsung Frame 55-inch 4K HDR TV features:

Enjoy games and movies in stunning detail with this 55-inch Samsung Frame Series smart TV. The customizable bezel brings an upscale, contemporary look to your space, while the 4K Ultra HD resolution delivers true-to-life picture quality. This Samsung Frame Series smart TV features an art store with access to a large library of artists’ work.

