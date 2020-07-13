Take $450 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell for today only

- Jul. 13th 2020 8:34 am ET

$849
0

Today only, B&H offers the 2018 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB for $849 shipped. Originally $1,299, we’ve seen it fall as low as $1,000 previously. For further comparison, Apple’s similar 2020 model is currently around $1,200 at Amazon. Notable features here include a 12.9-inch Retina display that’s backed by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, along with support for True Tone and wide color. Other top specs here include FaceID support, USB-C, and multiple cameras with support for TrueDepth imagery.

Leverage your savings from today’s deal and pick up the top-rated Muse Case for 2018 iPad Pro. It’s available in a selection of different colors with an integrated stand and storage for your Apple Pencil. Not to mention, it has built-in sleep and wake functionality, so your iPad Pro will automatically power on when opened. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,900 Amazon reviewers.

Our Apple guide is jam-packed with deals this morning, including a new all-time low on AirPods Pro. You’ll also want to check out Woot’s 1-day iPhone promotion which starts at $100 on various current and previous-generation models. Dive into the entire sale here for more details.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$849
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Apple's iPad lineup has expanded in recent years, featuring varying displays that range in size from 7.9-inches up to 12.9-inches. Designed with consumers and pros in mind, the latest iPads from Apple deliver something for everyone.
B&H

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp