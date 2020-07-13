Take $450 off Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell for today only

Today only, B&H offers the 2018 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB for $849 shipped. Originally $1,299, we’ve seen it fall as low as $1,000 previously. For further comparison, Apple’s similar 2020 model is currently around $1,200 at Amazon. Notable features here include a 12.9-inch Retina display that’s backed by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip, along with support for True Tone and wide color. Other top specs here include FaceID support, USB-C, and multiple cameras with support for TrueDepth imagery.

Leverage your savings from today’s deal and pick up the top-rated Muse Case for 2018 iPad Pro. It’s available in a selection of different colors with an integrated stand and storage for your Apple Pencil. Not to mention, it has built-in sleep and wake functionality, so your iPad Pro will automatically power on when opened. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,900 Amazon reviewers.

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

