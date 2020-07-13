Callaway’s Golf Flash Sale takes extra 40% off apparel + free shipping

Callaway is boosting your golf game and offering an extra 40% off select apparel for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Broken Stripe Polo Shirt that’s marked down to $27. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $70. It’s a great option for your golf swing due to its sweat-wicking and stretch fabric. It also has UPF 15 sun protection and a roomy design to help you feel more comfortable. Plus, it comes in a classic navy coloring that’s versatile. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Callaway and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s golf polo shirts under $50.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Heather Golf Skort is also on sale for $27 and originally was priced at $75. This skort comes in three color options and also has cooling fabric for warm summer days. This lightweight skort also has UPF 50 sun protection too.

Our top picks for women include:

