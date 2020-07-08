Golf season is in full swing and so is the new apparel for men. Top retailers have launched their golf collections and they’re top-notch. Today we’re covering the best golf polos to score under $50. Plus, inside this guide you will find a load of top brands from Under Armour, Nike, and more. So head below to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best face masks to wear while working out from top athletic wear brands.

Under Armour Tech Polo

The Under Armour Tech Polo Shirt is a standout for this season. This polo shirt features sweat-wicking and lightweight material that’s perfect for summer weather. It also has anti-odor fabric to help you stay smelling fresh all day. Best of all, you can find it in over 15 color options and it’s priced at $40.

Nike Victory Golf Polo

Feel confident in your swing with the Nike Dri-FIT Tiger Woods Vapor Polo Shirt. This shirt features stretch material for your golf swing and Dri-FIT fabric that dries quickly. It also has reflective details to keep you visible on the course. This style is priced at $44 and will be a go-to for your golf game this summer.

Callaway Golf Polo

Another top brand for golf polos this summer is Callaway. Nordstrom Rack has an array of golf polo options under $50, too. One of our favorite options is the Callaway Fine Line Stripe Golf Polo that comes in eight bright hues for summer. This polo is priced at just $30 and has a stylish logo on the sleeve. It also features a classic fit that sits away from the body to help keep you comfortable.

adidas Golf Polo Shirts

adidas is a very trendy activewear brand for this season and they have an variety of golf polos. One of our favorite options under $50 is the Performance Polo Shirt. Designed to outlast the heat in style, this option has sweat-wicking fabric and it’s infused with stretch. This is a perfect option for your golf swing and it even has UPF 50 sun protection. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 175 reviews from Amazon customers.

Ralph Lauren Performance Polo

Ralph Lauren has several golf polo options for this season, however, it’s tricky finding them at a good price. But Macy’s currently has the Ralph Lauren Performance Polo Shirt just under $50 in several color options. It’s made with a ThermoVent technology, making it highly breathable and lightweight. You can also easily style this shirt with dress pants, khakis, or chino shorts alike. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Macy’s customers.

