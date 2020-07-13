Fitbit Inspire HR fitness tracker drops to a new all-time low priced from $69

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker in all colors from $69 shipped. Normally $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Fitbit’s Inspire HR keeps tabs on heart rate, steps, activity, and workouts to delivers real-time tracking for a fitness-focused experience. It comes with both the small and large bands so you can use it regardless of your wrist size. Plus, with multiple colors available, you can pick whichever is needed to fit the majority of your wardrobe. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Use some of your savings to pick up this 3-pack of replacement bands. It’s available for under $10 Prime shipped and gives you the ability to match your wardrobe even better, depending on what you’re wearing.

Prefer an Apple-focused wearable? The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $169 right now, which is a fantastic price. While this is $100 more than today’s lead deal, Apple Watch does quite a bit more than what Fitbit can accomplish thanks to its faster processor and a larger screen.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker features:

Utilize 24/7 heart rate to accurately track calorie burn, resting heart rate & heart rate zones during workouts

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned. The Fitbit inspire band is made of a flexible, durable elastomer material similar to that used in many sport watches, and fastens with a peg and loop

Automatically track sleep plus due to the heart rate feature and get more insights into your light & deep sleep stages

