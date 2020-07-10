Apple Watch Series 3 returns to $169 as multiple models go on sale

Amazon is dropping the prices on Apple Watch Series 3 models back to $169 shipped for the 38mm configuration. You can grab the larger 42mm model at $199. Both are a $30 savings from the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time low price. Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts. So if you don’t want to shell out additional cash for the latest models from Apple, consider going this route instead.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $6. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Hit up our Apple guide for additional price drops across the board, including deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro and more. You’ll find all of this week’s best Apple deals on this landing page.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

GPS

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

watchOS 5

Dual-core processor for faster app performance

Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker

Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean

Alumninum case

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!