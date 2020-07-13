J.A. Henckels’ 20-Pc. Self-Sharpening Knife Set now $150 (Reg. up to $334)

Macy’s is now offering the 20-piece J.A. Henckels International Definition Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set for $149.99 shipped when you apply code JULY at checkout. Regularly up to $334 at Macy’s, this set sells for $220 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Including a host of steak knives, a chef’s all-purpose knife, a set of kitchen shears, and much more, this set has just about everything you need stored in one stained ash wood block. The brushed stainless steel capped slots feature built-in blade sharpening while triple-rivet handles and precision-stamped blade construction round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the AmazonBasics Premium 18-Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set won’t cut it at $67, give this Cuisinart 15-piece set a look. Still about half the price of today’s lead deal, it carries solid ratings from over 4,700 Amazon customers and ships with a lifetime warranty. It clearly doesn’t have built-in sharpening or as extensive a knife collection, but the additional savings might be worth it for some.

Along with today’s Gold Box multi-cooker offer, you’ll want to swing by our home goods deal hub for even more kitchenware deals. You’ll also find loads of deals on tools, furniture, and more.

More on the J.A. Henckels Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set:

Sharpness is always in reach with Henckels International Self-Sharpening Definition Knife Blocks. The self-sharpening slots boast built-in ceramic honing wheels that automatically sharpen when knives are stored or removed. The remaining slots are for serrated knives, whose toothed blades never need sharpening. With these must-have knife blocks, enjoy effortless sharpness for precise prep work every time. Plus, their handsome stained ash wood base and stainless steel cap add aesthetic appeal to your countertop.

