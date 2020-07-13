Emeril’s family-sized multi-cooker and air fryer bundle now $150 (Reg. $200)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Emeril Everyday 8-quart Pressure Air Fryer bundle for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $200, today’s offer is a straight $50 off and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. This combo hybrid is essentially a 1550-watt pressure cooker base with a series of add-ons to support a wealth of different cooking styles. Those include the air fryer lid, steam/air fryer basket, air fryer rack/multi-purpose roasting rack, pressure cooker lid, and more. It features enough space for an 8-lb. chicken and includes significantly more built-in cooking functions than your average Instant Pot with 44 different options. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal if you don’t need the 8-quart capacity and all those cooking modes is the Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Nova. While it doesn’t pack as much space, it is currently on sale for $70 right now and carries stellar ratings. But if you absolutely must have all 8-quarts, check out the larger Duo Nova at $120.

Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more discounts on kitchenware. If it’s the backyard and workshop you’re focused on right now, Home Depot has some great deals on DIY tools and workbenches today.

More on the Emeril 8-Qt. Pressure Air Fryer:

Accessory Pack Includes : 1550 watt electric pressure cooker base, air fryer crisper lid, steam/air fryer basket, air fryer rack/multi-purpose roasting rack, pressure cooker lid, glass lid, stainless steel 8-qt pressure cooker pot, ladle, measuring cup, recipe book, Emeril Lagasse Cookbook with air fryer recipes, pressure cooker recipes, and pressure cooker/air fryer combo recipes

