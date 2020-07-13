Home Depot workbench sale: Up to 30% off Husky, stainless steel tops, more

Home Depot has launched a new sale this morning, taking up to 30% off workbenches from top brands like Husky, MetalTech, and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Our top pick is the Husky 4-foot Solid Wood Top Workbench at $265.99. Originally $380, we’ve seen it trend around $350 lately. Today’s deal is $9 less than our previous mention. If you’re looking for a low-key way to build out a workspace in your garage, this option from Husky will provide 4-feet of solid wood counter along with a built-in pegboard that gives you room to store tools. A single drawer slides out to reveal dedicated storage for your tools and more. Adjustable legs at the bottom ensure that your counter is at just the right height. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks and more.

For a more portable alternative, consider going with the Husky 3-foot Workbench on casters for $244.99. It typically goes for $325 to $350. This model offers a 3-foot worktop alongside a dedicated storage area underneath. Four large casters ensure that it can move with ease around your workspace with support for up to 600-pounds of total weight. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can swing by this landing page for even more items on sale as part of Home Depot’s larger workbench promotion. Today’s Special Buy of the Day at Home Depot offers even more deals with a focus on Milwaukee tools. It’s a great time to pick up a new combo kit and expand your tool setup this summer.

Husky 4-foot Workbench features:

Combining storage space with functionality is this 4 ft. Solid Wood Top Workbench with Storage. It can withstand extreme temperatures and high humidity so it’s fine to place in your basement, workshop or garage. This workstation supports up to 1,675 lbs. with its solid wood work platform. Easily access your tools like screwdrivers with the included holders at either side of the bench. . It also includes a full width big drawer to store tools and various items and pegboard to neatly organize tools.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!