Pair your Mac with one of UGREEN’s USB-C hubs on sale from $17.50 (Save 30%)

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 9-in-1 USB-C Hub with folding cable for $34.99 shipped when code UGREENSDHUB has been applied at checkout. Usually fetching $50, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and is down to a new all-time low. Equipped with three USB 3.0 ports, UGREEN’s USB-C hub also sports HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. That’s alongside a USB-C PD charging port, a built-in folding cable, and more. Complete with a matching space gray aluminum finish, this hub is a notable addition to your Mac setup for pairing with an external monitor, using legacy devices, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $17.50.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find UGREEN’s 10-in-1 USB-C Hub for $41.99 when code UGREENSDHUB has been applied at checkout. That’s $18 off the going rate and a new all-time low. This hub sports a similar array of ports to the lead deal, but with the addition of a 3.5mm audio jack. Reviews are still coming in here, but UGREEN hubs are well-reviewed overall.

Lastly, we’re seeing UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub on sale for $17.49 at Amazon with code UGREENSDHUB. Down from its $25 going rate, here you’ll save 30% while scoring an Amazon low. This one only packs two USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C PD slot, alongside SD card readers. Over 365 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

UGREEN 9-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Expand your USB-C port to 4K HDMI and 1080P VGA video output, Gigabit Ethernet port, Micro SD and SD card reader, 3 USB 3.0 ports as well as one type C PD charging port. Mirror or extend your screen with USB C adapter HDM port and directly stream max 4K UHD 3840×2160 at 30Hz, Full HD 1080P or 3D video to external HDTV display, monitor or projector. VGA output supports up to 1920×1080@60Hz .

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!