Apple’s double-feature movie sale offers 2-for-$10, plus 4K deals, more

Apple’s latest movie sale is headlined by a 2-for-$10 promotion which features a number of bundles discounted to all-time low prices. You’ll also find the usual selection of 4K titles marked down along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple’s newest movie promotion to kick-off your Tuesday.
Double-feature movie sale
Apple has over 50 different double-feature movie bundles on sale for $10 today. You’d typically pay at least that for a single title, in most instances. This is a great chance to load up your library with some fresh content at new or near all-time low prices. Here are some of our top picks:
- Scarface/Casino
- Ted 1/2
- Airplane Double Feature
- Legally Blonde 1/2
- The Book of Eli + I Am Legend
- Now You See Me 1/2
- Tomb Raider + Death Wish
- Happy Feet 1/2
- Grease 1/2
- Big + Mrs. Doubtfire
- Spy Who Dumped Me + The Hitman’s Bodyguard
- Kong Skull Island + Godzilla
Other notable deals
- Knives Out: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Cats: $8 (Reg. $20)
- Ma: $15 (Reg. $20)
- The Jackal: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Wedding Crashers: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Dallas Buyers Club: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Get Him to the Greek: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Good Boys: $15 (Reg. $20)
- Hobbs & Shaw: $15 (Reg. $20)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Arkansas, which stars Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, and Michael Kenneth Williams. Typically $5 or more, today’s rental deal is the best we can find.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!