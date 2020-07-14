Apple’s double-feature movie sale offers 2-for-$10, plus 4K deals, more

Apple’s latest movie sale is headlined by a 2-for-$10 promotion which features a number of bundles discounted to all-time low prices. You’ll also find the usual selection of 4K titles marked down along with this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from Apple’s newest movie promotion to kick-off your Tuesday.

Double-feature movie sale

Apple has over 50 different double-feature movie bundles on sale for $10 today. You’d typically pay at least that for a single title, in most instances. This is a great chance to load up your library with some fresh content at new or near all-time low prices. Here are some of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Arkansas, which stars Liam Hemsworth, Clark Duke, and Michael Kenneth Williams. Typically $5 or more, today’s rental deal is the best we can find.

