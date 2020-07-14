Bose SoundLink Micro straps on for loud outdoor audio: $79 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker for $79 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon pricing we have tracked. This Bose Bluetooth speaker sets itself apart from the pack with a tear-resistant strap that lets you more easily take it with you anywhere. It boasts “unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size,” and is said to play “loud and clear outdoors.” A waterproof design allows you to take it on hikes or to the beach without worry of rain or splashes causing damage. Once fully charged owners can expect up to 6-hours of playtime. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If the ability to strap Bose’s speaker on isn’t very important to you, perhaps Anker’s Soundcore Boost would be a better fit. It’s more affordable at $50 and offers Anker’s BassUp technology with “solid lows at any volume.” Owners will garner up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge.

While we’re talking Bluetooth speakers, you may want to check out our coverage of Sony’s recently-released models. No matter which model you choose, Sony offers up USB-C connectivity for hassle-free charging. Pricing starts at $100.

Bose SoundLink Micro features:

CRISP, BALANCED SOUND and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud & clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips

WATERPROOF speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with soft, rugged exterior, resists dents, cracks and scratches

EASILY PORTABLE with a Tear resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars

