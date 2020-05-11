I think we can all agree there are no shortages when it comes to the soundbar and Bluetooth speaker markets. This means that new releases need to have either an eye-catching price or embrace the latest and greatest technology. On paper the latest Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar unsurprisingly focuses on the latter while three new Bluetooth speakers from the company fall somewhere in the middle. Continue reading to learn more.

Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar

The latest 3.1-channel soundbar from Sony aims to compete with the likes of Sonos, Samsung, and others. Underneath this soundbar’s fabric resides three speakers that when combined with the bundled subwoofer delivers a total 400-watts of power. The entire setup is Dolby Atmos-compatible and sports a Vertical Surround Engine that allows it to crank out “high-end audio” which aims to alleviate the need of setting up rear and satellite speakers. It’s priced at $599.99, and can be found at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers

Alongside the new Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar, the company has unveiled three new EXTRA BASS wireless speakers. No matter which model you choose, Sony delivers USB-C charging helping kick connectors like micro-USB to the curb. Like JBL and many other Bluetooth speaker manufacturers, each offering can be paired with other Sony speakers as long as they are Party Connect-compatible. The latest EXTRA BASS Bluetooth speakers are priced at $99.99, $149.99, and $249.99.

“Customers expect best-in-class sound when they purchase any Sony audio product, and these new wireless speakers are no exception,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer, Sony Electronics North America. “This new lineup offers peak performance by creating clear, full sound with new colors and a compact, stylish design.”

9to5Toys’ Take

With all the tasks associated with moving, it’s comes as no surprise that it took several weeks to finally get around to installing my VIZIO and Polk Audio soundbars. Once finished, I was quickly reminded just how poor built-in TV speakers can be. While the units I use likely pale in comparison to the new Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar, it’s overwhelmingly clear that you don’t have to spend loads of money to get a noticeable upgrade. That being said, those looking for a high-end offering should certainly keep Sony’s latest Soundbar in mind given a feature set that boasts a Vertical Surround Engine, Dolby Atmos, and more.

With so many Bluetooth speakers on the market, Sony has made some smart moves here thanks to the integration of USB-C and smartphone charging capabilities. While Sony is not the only company to take this path, there aren’t as many companies delivering these features as one may think. This would make each of Sony’s new Bluetooth speakers high on my list when shopping.

