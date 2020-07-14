Braun’s 12-cup Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker drops to $54 at Amazon (Reg. $70+)

Amazon is offering the Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker (KF7000BK) for $53.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $74 or more at Home Depot, today’s deal is within about $1 of the Amazon 2020 low and is the best price we can find. It fetches $80 at Bed Bath and Beyond. This is a 12-cup drip coffee maker large enough to handle busy mornings with the whole family and then some. The anti-drip system allows you to sneak a cup in at any time while a 24-hour brew timer will have the coffee ready and waiting every morning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

The 12-cup Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal that will only run you $40. But if the silver colorway doesn’t work for you, check out this 12-cup Black+Decker model for just $35 at Amazon. While the overall build quality isn’t quite as robust as today’s Braun, the spec list is nearly the same, just with a much lighter price tag.

We also still have the Nespresso Breville Coffee Maker at up to $160 off and the heavy-duty OXX job site coffeemaker at up to $80 off. Hit up our latest coffee feature and the home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker:

Pure Flavor Brewing System- Consistent great flavor from the first to last drop

Fully Programmable- 24-hour clock, auto-on/off and 1 – 4 cup functions

Anti-Drip System – Lets you pause and pour mid-brew with virtually no mess

Item is a 12-Cup drip Coffee maker

