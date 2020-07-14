Braun’s 12-cup Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker drops to $54 at Amazon (Reg. $70+)

- Jul. 14th 2020 3:40 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $54
0

Amazon is offering the Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker (KF7000BK) for $53.67 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $74 or more at Home Depot, today’s deal is within about $1 of the Amazon 2020 low and is the best price we can find. It fetches $80 at Bed Bath and Beyond. This is a 12-cup drip coffee maker large enough to handle busy mornings with the whole family and then some. The anti-drip system allows you to sneak a cup in at any time while a 24-hour brew timer will have the coffee ready and waiting every morning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

The 12-cup Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal that will only run you $40. But if the silver colorway doesn’t work for you, check out this 12-cup Black+Decker model for just $35 at Amazon. While the overall build quality isn’t quite as robust as today’s Braun, the spec list is nearly the same, just with a much lighter price tag.

We also still have the Nespresso Breville Coffee Maker at up to $160 off and the heavy-duty OXX job site coffeemaker at up to $80 off. Hit up our latest coffee feature and the home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker:

  • Pure Flavor Brewing System- Consistent great flavor from the first to last drop
  • Fully Programmable- 24-hour clock, auto-on/off and 1 – 4 cup functions
  • Anti-Drip System – Lets you pause and pour mid-brew with virtually no mess
  • Item is a 12-Cup drip Coffee maker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $70+ $54
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Braun

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard