Heavy-duty OXX job site coffeemaker up to $80 off today at $120 shipped

- Jul. 13th 2020 1:26 pm ET

Home Depot is now offering the OXX Job Site COFFEEBOXX Single Serve Coffee Maker for $119.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $200 and currently starting at $143 on Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $80 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This crush-proof and impact-resistant coffee maker is designed to withstand heavy-duty job sites and the like. The single-serve brewer makes it easy for the whole crew to dig in when it’s most convenient and will support all of your favorite K-cup brands. Other features include multiple brew cup sizes, 85-ounce water tank, weather-resistant and sealed buttons, as well as a 3-foot retractable cord. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If lugging an entire coffee maker to a job site doesn’t work for you, consider something like Stanley’s hybrid Travel Mug French press. This insulated tumbler will also allow you to brew a fresh batch, French press-style, and is currently on sale for $18.50 at Amazon.

But if it’s a proper at-home machine you’re after, check out this deal on the Nespresso Breville Coffee Maker at up to $160 off. And then score yourself some smart, temperature-controller mugs at up to $100 off and browse through our coffee feature for even more accessory ideas.

More on the COFFEEBOXX Coffee Maker:

Keep your favorite coffee available on tough jobsites with the COFFEEBOXX, the first heavy-duty single serve coffee maker in the industry. This rugged brewer is the only one engineered to tackle the toughest work areas. The high-performance single-cup system works with any K-Cup pack and is loaded with the newest features and technology. With a crush proof and impact resistant design you can confidently pack it with the rest of your tools and gear.

