Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale offers deals from $11: shirts, swim, more

Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale is live and offering up to 75% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, swimsuits, and much more. Complimentary delivery for Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up). Gear up for summer with the men’s PFG Fish Board Shorts that are currently marked down to $30 and originally were priced at $50. These shorts are perfect for summer outings and they’re available in four color options. This style is also sweat-wicking and features UPF 50 sun protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Macy’s also has an array of swim gear on sale that’s 50% off including top brands from Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, and more.

