Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale offers deals from $11: shirts, swim, more

- Jul. 14th 2020 1:15 pm ET

0

Columbia’s Black Friday in July Sale is live and offering up to 75% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find great deals on t-shirts, shorts, pullovers, swimsuits, and much more. Complimentary delivery for Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up). Gear up for summer with the men’s PFG Fish Board Shorts that are currently marked down to $30 and originally were priced at $50. These shorts are perfect for summer outings and they’re available in four color options. This style is also sweat-wicking and features UPF 50 sun protection. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Columbia customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Macy’s also has an array of swim gear on sale that’s 50% off including top brands from Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, Ralph Lauren, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

Columbia

About the Author