Contigo’s SNAPSEAL Insulated Steel Travel Mug drops to under $12 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 20-ounce Contigo SNAPSEAL Kenton Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug for $11.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15 or so, today’s deal is about 20% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on Amazon in years, and the best we can find. This is a stainless steel travel mug with “Thermalock” vacuum-insulation that provides temperature retention between 7- and 16-hours. Other features include a leak-proof lid and one-handed operation. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $12, today’s lead deal is already in the most affordable price range. But there a couple Contigo options you can score for slightly less right now like the Contigo Fit Autospout Fit Water Bottle at $11 or the Contigo Ashland Stainless Steel Water Bottle at $10.50. Both are solid options with stellar reviews. You’re trading out the stainless steel construction on the Fit model for a larger capacity. But the Ashland provides much of the same as today’s lead deal, with slightly less temperature retention.

We still have an ongoing offer on Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug and be sure to browse through our home goods and fitness deal hubs for more.

More on the Contigo SNAPSEAL Insulated Steel Travel Mug:

Leak proof lid when closed for on the go convenience

Drinks stay hot up to 7 hours or cold up to 16 thanks to THERMALOCK vacuum insulation

Easy one handed drinking

Fits most cup holders

Top rack dishwasher safe lid; hand wash only stainless steel body

