CRAFTSMAN’s 20V 2-tool combo kit is a DIY must at $99 (17% off)

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 2-Tool 20V Drill/Impact Combo Kit for $99 shipped. Also at Ace Hardware. Down 17% from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve yet to build out a DIY toolkit, this is the best way to start. Honestly, having a drill and impact driver around the house will be crucial to tackling beginner DIY projects. The drill/driver is great for putting holes in the wall, while the impact makes short work of sending screws deep with ease. You’ll also score two batteries, charger, and a bag with your purchase as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not looking at buying into a larger tool ecosystem, BLACK+DECKER’s drill/driver combo kit is a great option. It’s available for $57 shipped and comes with multiple bits to get you started without having to buy anything extra.

Don’t forget about Home Depot’s RIGID combo kit sale that’s going on right now. It offers up to 35% off, delivering killer prices on a multitude of setups, depending on what your needs are. RIGID has a few kits that deliver more tools than the two CRAFTSMAN’s set up in today’s lead deal offer, which can help further upgrade your DIY toolbox.

CRAFTSMAN 20V Drill/Impact Combo Kit features:

V20 Cordless 2 Tool Combo Kit (2 Batteries) provides a solution for all of your drilling and fastening needs. The 2-speed Drill Driver has a 1/2-in chuck to fit a variety of drill bits for different applications. The 280 UWO gives the power needed to complete your heavy duty tasks. The 1/4-in Impact Driver has a maximum torque rating of 1,450 in-lbs for driving large fasteners. The one handed bit insert makes changes bits quick and easy. Both units are lightweight, compact, and have comfortable over-molded grips to reduce user fatigue. The 2-Tool Combo Kit comes with a soft storage back for transporting or storing the products, batteries, charger and accessories.

