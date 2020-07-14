Home Depot discounts RIDGID combo kits by up to 35% off for a limited time

- Jul. 14th 2020 9:51 am ET

0

Home Depot has launched a new RIGID tool sale today that’s focused on combo kit bundles. Free shipping is available across the entire lot of discounted listings. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V 2-tool Combo Kit for $289. There’s over $500 worth of original value here, however, this bundle typically sells for $400. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive a drill, driver, multi-material saw, and two 2Ah batteries with purchase. It also ships with a wall charger and carrying case, as well. This bundle includes everything you need for basic DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Those looking for a more robust setup will want to upgrade to this 4-tool kit at $409. You’ll receive an impact wrench as well with this bundle, which will bring more torque to the party for heftier jobs. You’ll still get the impact driver and drill, along with a few batteries, and a wall charger with this bundle. It’s a great option for tackling those tasks around the house that require a bit more power. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot’s RIDGID sale offers plenty of additional deals on everyday tool essentials, making it a great time to upgrade no matter what your needs are. For something a bit more affordable, don’t miss last night’s Tacklife drill and driver kit offer at $45. That’s down from the usual $70 price tag.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt SubCompact Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with 2-Speed 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, and 3/8 in. Impact Wrench with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. RIDGID SubCompact Brushless tools offer optimized ergonomics and power in a lightweight form. This combo kit is 30% less weight and up to 35% more compact to reduce fatigue and allow you to complete the job at hand. The Brushless Motors offer more runtime and longer motor life.

Best Home Goods Deals

Home Depot

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

