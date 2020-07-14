Home Depot discounts RIDGID combo kits by up to 35% off for a limited time

Home Depot has launched a new RIGID tool sale today that’s focused on combo kit bundles. Free shipping is available across the entire lot of discounted listings. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V 2-tool Combo Kit for $289. There’s over $500 worth of original value here, however, this bundle typically sells for $400. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. You’ll receive a drill, driver, multi-material saw, and two 2Ah batteries with purchase. It also ships with a wall charger and carrying case, as well. This bundle includes everything you need for basic DIY tasks around the house. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can browse through the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Those looking for a more robust setup will want to upgrade to this 4-tool kit at $409. You’ll receive an impact wrench as well with this bundle, which will bring more torque to the party for heftier jobs. You’ll still get the impact driver and drill, along with a few batteries, and a wall charger with this bundle. It’s a great option for tackling those tasks around the house that require a bit more power. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Home Depot’s RIDGID sale offers plenty of additional deals on everyday tool essentials, making it a great time to upgrade no matter what your needs are. For something a bit more affordable, don’t miss last night’s Tacklife drill and driver kit offer at $45. That’s down from the usual $70 price tag.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RIDGID 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt SubCompact Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with 2-Speed 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, and 3/8 in. Impact Wrench with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. RIDGID SubCompact Brushless tools offer optimized ergonomics and power in a lightweight form. This combo kit is 30% less weight and up to 35% more compact to reduce fatigue and allow you to complete the job at hand. The Brushless Motors offer more runtime and longer motor life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!