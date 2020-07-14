Cuisinart’s Belgian Flip Waffle Maker now $30 for today only (Up to $40 off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Cuisinart Belgian Triangle Flip Waffle Maker for $29.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $70 at Best Buy, this model starts at $42 from third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the lowest price we can find. This flip maker can cook 1-inch thick waffles evenly “so your waffles are browned, crispy, and ready for toppings” every time. You’ll also find a non-stick coating and an integrated timer so you never ruin the breakfast or dessert. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the flip design isn’t all that important to you, take a look at the Oster Belgian Waffle Maker instead. This stainless steel model comes in at under $18 Prime shipped and carries even better ratings from over 6,200 Amazon customers. It can’t make heart-shaped waffles for $10 like this Dash model, but it will provide a larger waffle for nearly half the price of today’s lead deal.

We spotted a solid deal on Braun’s 12-cup Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker today and you’ll find even more kitchenware deals in our home goods deal hub right here.

More on the Cuisinart Belgian Flip Waffle Maker :

Make breakfast quickly with this Cuisinart Flip waffle maker. A 1-inch deep grid lets delivers thick, fluffy results, and the iron rotates for even cooking so your waffles are browned, crispy and ready for topping. This Cuisinart Flip waffle maker includes a measuring cup for exact results and an automatic beeper that lets you know it’s ready. Simply pour batter, adjust the timer, close cap, and enjoy. The extra-strong nonstick coating provides easy cleaning.

