Novogratz’s Entryway Bench easily stows shoes, gloves, more: $164 (Reg. $215)

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany Entryway Bench for $164.04 shipped. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you need a way to organize your entryway, this Novogratz bench is here to save the day. It features a Walnut finish that’s paired with angled legs for a mid-century modern look and feel. Four cubbies underneath are perfect for organizing everything from shoes to winter gloves. It supports up to 300-pounds and measures 19- by 46.5- by 15.12-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Uncertain if the option above is the right fit for your style? This Christopher Knight Home Saxon Bench is $124 and might be a nice alternative. It sports a versatile design that can be used at the foot of your bed or even as a window bench in a spare bedroom.

Oh, and since we’re talking furniture, don’t forget that Sauder’s highly-affordable Beginnings Night Stand is only $36. This discount landed yesterday and took 30% off what you’d typically have to spend. Not only does it have an “easy-glide drawer,” you’ll find an open shelf along the bottom.

Novogratz Brittany Entryway Bench features:

Made with wood veneer with Real wood legs, The beautiful Walnut finish pairs with the angled legs for a trendy mid-century modern feel

The 4 cubbies are perfect for organizing shoes or add fabric bins for concealed storage

The Bench ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The Bench can support up to 300 lbs. And each cubby will hold 30 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 19”h x 46. 5”W x 15. 125”D

