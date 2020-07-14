Novogratz’s Entryway Bench easily stows shoes, gloves, more: $164 (Reg. $215)

- Jul. 14th 2020 12:55 pm ET

$164
0

Amazon is offering the Novogratz Brittany Entryway Bench for $164.04 shipped. That’s $50+ off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you need a way to organize your entryway, this Novogratz bench is here to save the day. It features a Walnut finish that’s paired with angled legs for a mid-century modern look and feel. Four cubbies underneath are perfect for organizing everything from shoes to winter gloves. It supports up to 300-pounds and measures 19- by 46.5- by 15.12-inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Uncertain if the option above is the right fit for your style? This Christopher Knight Home Saxon Bench is $124 and might be a nice alternative. It sports a versatile design that can be used at the foot of your bed or even as a window bench in a spare bedroom.

Oh, and since we’re talking furniture, don’t forget that Sauder’s highly-affordable Beginnings Night Stand is only $36. This discount landed yesterday and took 30% off what you’d typically have to spend. Not only does it have an “easy-glide drawer,” you’ll find an open shelf along the bottom.

Novogratz Brittany Entryway Bench features:

  • Made with wood veneer with Real wood legs, The beautiful Walnut finish pairs with the angled legs for a trendy mid-century modern feel
  • The 4 cubbies are perfect for organizing shoes or add fabric bins for concealed storage
  • The Bench ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The Bench can support up to 300 lbs. And each cubby will hold 30 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 19”h x 46. 5”W x 15. 125”D

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$164
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Novogratz

About the Author