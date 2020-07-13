Affordably add Sauder’s Beginnings Night Stand to your bedroom: $36 (Save 30%)

- Jul. 13th 2020 5:02 pm ET

$36
0

Amazon is offering the Sauder Beginnings Night Stand for $36 shipped. That’s $14 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. If you have been on the hunt for a new night stand, today might be your lucky day. This offering sports an “easy-glide drawer” that’s bound to be a great place to stow your iPad at the end of the night. Additionally, you’ll find an open shelf along the bottom, providing you with even more storage. Measurements work out to roughly 17- by 14.5- by 18.5-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of Amazon shoppers.

Need a comfy new place to sit in your living room? We’ve got you covered with a fresh deal on Novogratz’s Sofa Futon. It’s dropped down to $242, leaving you with roughly $50 in savings.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t forget that Sauder’s Lift-Top Coffee Table is discounted to $136. You’d typically have to spend $180, allowing you to keep $44 in your pocket. This is a great way to make the living room yet another place you can work from.

Sauder Beginnings Night Stand features:

  • Easy-glide drawer with safety stops
  • Open shelf provides additional storage
  • Brook Cherry finish
  • Engineered wood construction

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$36
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Sauder

About the Author