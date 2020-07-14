Microsoft’s Office 365 delivers a 12-month subscription for $35 Prime shipped

Woot is currently offering a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 12-month Subscription for $34.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $70 at Amazon, today’s deals is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. If you’re trying to prepare for schooling at home in the upcoming year, you’ll want to be sure your computer is ready for it. Having Microsoft Office already installed and ready-to-go is crucial for taking notes, building PowerPoints, and more. This subscription gives you access to Microsoft’s Office suite for 12-months and auto-renews after that. Office 365 also includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, which can be used to keep documents, photos, and more safe online and not on your computer. Rated 4/5 stars.

More about Microsoft Office 365 Personal:

For 1 person

Premium Office apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

1 TB OneDrive cloud storage per person to back up files and photos

Works on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android (iOS and Android require separate app installation)

Advance security for email and files

Ongoing technical support

