We are now ready to collect all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Today’s lineup includes some very highly-rated city building, 3D wrestling, an interactive thesaurus, writing suites, a Where’s Waldo-like experience, and more. We still have a notable offer running on Crypt of the NecroDancer right here and today’s highlights include TheoTown, Hidden Folks, WordMap, Drunken Wrestlers 3D, iWriter, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: WordMap: Interactive Thesaurus: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Skywall Pro – HD+ Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Drunken Wrestlers 3D Fighter: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pitch: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Hav: $11 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: DaisyDisk: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: ABC Fonts: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Larkwire Learn Bird Songs: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Lanota: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate II: EE: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Nightcam: Night Mode Camera: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Infinite Flight Simulator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: BiorhythmΩ: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on TheoTown :

Be the mayor of multiple cities and establish amazing skylines and structures, all of which simulate various statistics. Establish great and complex transportation networks. Choose how your citizens will move around! Train stations, airports, bus depots. Manage and customize your transportation vehicles! Pick your aircraft livery , establish your bus routes, build your rail network! Tackle emergency events, such as natural disasters, disease, crime, and fire. Erect world wonders like Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Statue of Liberty and many more!

