QNAP’s AirPlay-enabled 2-Bay Cloud NAS falls to Amazon low at $239 (20% off)

- Jul. 14th 2020 12:38 pm ET

$299 $239
Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-231P2-4G 2-Bay Cloud NAS for $238.74 shipped. Down from the usual $299 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, beats B&H’s sale price by $30, and marks a new all-time low. QNAP’s Cloud NAS features two hard drive bays and is as solid of a backup server as it is for dishing out movies with Plex and AirPlay. It features up to 209MB/s transfer speeds, has dual Gigabit Ethernet ports as well as two USB 3.0 slots, and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Now for those who are searching for one even entry-level way to get started with always-on storage, consider the Synology DS120j 1-Bay NAS instead. It’ll only set you back $100 at Amazon, providing plenty of savings along the way. Of course, you’ll only be able to insert a single hard drive. But it’s great for those who just want to dip their toes into the world of having a file server. 

Synology also just released its new DS220+ NAS, which we found to be quite a powerhouse in our recent hands-on look. It has a similar 2-bay design to the lead deal, but offers more bang for your buck over the entry-level DS120j. Get all the details right here.

QNAP 2-Bay Cloud NAS features:

The TS-231P2 2-Bay NAS Enclosure from QNAP is a high-performance NAS that provides feature-rich applications for home & office use, including backup, synchronization, and remote access needs on a secure private cloud. Users will also be able to stream their multimedia library using DLNA and AirPlay, as well as build a surveillance center and use Snapshots to restore their NAS in the event of data loss or a system breach.

