Amazon’s refurb Ring Stick Up Cam hits a new low of $70 shipped (Orig. $100)

Amazon is offering the Ring Stick Up Cam for $69.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Originally $100, today beats the all-time low that we’ve tracked directly at Amazon by $15 and is the best available. Ring’s Stick Up Cam records in 1080p and is designed to be used both indoors and outside. It’ll attach to your wall and plugs into a standard outlet with a microUSB cable for power. This either ties into your existing Ring smart home or can be a great way to start one, allowing you to dive deep into the company’s expansive home security ecosystem. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Looking for an outdoor camera on a tighter budget? Well, Wyze just launched its Cam Outdoor. It’ll cost just $50 and delivers 1080p recording, 6-months of battery life, and more. The main downside here is that it won’t tie into Ring’s vast ecosystem and it’s not quite available for delivery just yet.

However, opting for the Wyze Cam Pan will save even more. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon, records 1080p, and can pan and tilt to cover your entire room with ease. At $38, be sure to swing by our hands-on review and see if this camera is worth picking up.

Ring Stick Up Cam features:

Monitors indoor or outdoor areas at home in 1080p HD video and night vision with a slim design that mounts almost anywhere.

Lets you see, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or PC.

Sends notifications to your device as soon as motion is detected.

