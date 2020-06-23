Wyze, a fan-favorite (and 9to5Toys favorite) is back again with another new product launch, this time with the company’s most-anticipated release: Wyze Cam Outdoor. That’s right, our favorite budget-focused smart home company is at it again, this time tackling the outdoor camera market. Wyze Cam Outdoor sports an IP65 weather-resistant rating can function entirely offline, and sports up to 6-month battery life. Wyze didn’t stop there though, so keep reading to learn everything about what Wyze Cam Outdoor brings to the table.

Record for up to 6-months on a single charge, even without Wi-Fi

Wyze Cam Outdoor is the company’s first 100%T wire-free camera. The built-in battery can last for up to 6-months on a single charge, making it super simple to set it up outside and just let it do its thing. Once the camera starts to die, just plug it in for a bit and you’ll be ready to roll for another 6-months.

However, Wyze didn’t just stop at making their camera 100% wire-free. Nope, the company has another trick up their sleeves. Wyze added a “Travel mode” to the camera, which allows you to set Wyze Cam Outdoor up inside (or out) and have it record, even without Wi-Fi. It’ll store the footage on the microSD card that you put into the camera, which ensures that even if someone breaks into your hotel room, cabin, or even tent, you’ll have it recorded. Travel mode can also be used to take time-lapses of campsites while sleeping or just set up to make sure you capture any uninvited guests on camera. This mode is something that sets Wyze apart from the pack, among many other great features.

Free storage continues Wyze’s budget-focused feature set

Wyze wanted to stick to its guns on being budget-focused and continues to offer free, rolling 14-day cloud storage. However, you can always opt for continuous recording to an SD card or pay $1.49 per month to enjoy complete motion capture, depending on what your needs exactly.

Wyze Cam Outdoor is designed to be used in any element

Like we mentioned above, Wyze Cam Outdoor can be used at a campsite without worry. This is thanks to its IP65 weather-resistant rating, which provides ample protection against rain, snow, and other harsh weather conditions. The “yard-illuminating” night vision ensures that Wyze Cam Outdoor is never without a view, day or night. Plus, 2-way audio ensures that you can both hear and be heard, which can be crucial for communicating with friends or letting an intruder know they’re being watched (before using Noonlight to alert the authorities.)

Wyze Cam Outdoor pricing and availability

Wyze Cam Outdoor with Base Station will cost $49.99 plus shipping and will be available as part of the Wyze Early Access Program. This means you can purchase it through the app or on the Wyze website. We expect an Amazon launch of the product sometime later this month or in early July, though no date is set in stone for that just yet.

Once the camera exits the Wyze Early Access program (a date has not yet been announced), you’ll be able to purchase the Wyze Cam Outdoor separate from its Base Station for $39.99 plus shipping each.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!