Ultraloq’s 5-in-1 Smart Lock disarms with a fingerprint: $123.50 (Reg. $150)

- Jul. 14th 2020 2:44 pm ET

$123.50
0

Amazon is offering the Ultraloq 5-in-1 Smart Lock (UL3) for $123.31 shipped. That’s $26 off the typical rate there and is an offer we’ve seen Amazon beat only once before. With five unique ways to disarm your door, this smart lock aims to ensure you can always find your way back in. Entry options include using your fingerprint, passcode, smartphone app, key, or knocking-to-open when a paired device is in range. The handle is reversible, allowing you to install it on any door, no matter which way it swings open. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of Amazon shoppers.

If passcode-entry will do the trick, opt for Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt at $45. This is what I use at my home and it’s been a reliable solution for about a year now. Auto-locking can be enabled, allowing the door to be secured within a customizable time range of 10- to 99-seconds.

Now that you’ve got the front door secured, it may be time to organize where to kick off your shoes. Thankfully the Novogratz Entryway Bench is down to $164, offering up $50+ in savings. It has four cubbies underneath that are perfect for organizing everything from shoes to winter gloves.

Ultraloq UL3 Smart Lock features:

  • World’s First 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock, Fingerprint + Code + Smartphone + Knock to Open + Key
  • Advanced Fingerprint Identification, Anti-peep Touch Keypad Technology, View Logs via Ultraloq App; Temperature: Inside lock body: 14°F (-10°C) to 131°F (55°C)
  • Reversible Handle, Weatherproof, Intuitive OLED Display, Long Battery Life, Low Battery Alarm

$123.50
