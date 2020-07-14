Under Armour’s Grdian Backpack drops to $53 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Grdian Backpack for $53.40 shipped in blue (in stock on August 9) or $59.90 in graphite. Regularly priced at $100, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This backpack can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. This is a perfect backpack for school, work, travel, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more information about the backpack.
An alternative option is the Under Armour Roland Backpack in the color Academy Blue that’s priced at $33. This backpack can still fit your 15-inch MacBook and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 600 reviews.
Finally, be sure to check out the Converse Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off clearance from $19.
Under Armour Grdian Backpack features:
- UA Storm technology delivers an element battling, highly water resistant finish
- Tough, abrasion resistant 1680 Nylon bottom panel built for extended durability
- Compression molded shoulder straps & back panel feature Charged Cushioning for total comfort, firm enough to handle heavy weight
- Easily accessible, TSA friendly laptop sleeve unzips to lay flat so you don’t need to remove it from your bag—holds up to 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop
