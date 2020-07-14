Under Armour’s Grdian Backpack drops to $53 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Grdian Backpack for $53.40 shipped in blue (in stock on August 9) or $59.90 in graphite. Regularly priced at $100, that’s the lowest price in over a year. This backpack can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook and has cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort. This is a perfect backpack for school, work, travel, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more information about the backpack.

An alternative option is the Under Armour Roland Backpack in the color Academy Blue that’s priced at $33. This backpack can still fit your 15-inch MacBook and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 600 reviews.

Under Armour Grdian Backpack features:

UA Storm technology delivers an element battling, highly water resistant finish

Tough, abrasion resistant 1680 Nylon bottom panel built for extended durability

Compression molded shoulder straps & back panel feature Charged Cushioning for total comfort, firm enough to handle heavy weight

Easily accessible, TSA friendly laptop sleeve unzips to lay flat so you don’t need to remove it from your bag—holds up to 15-inch MacBook Pro or similarly sized laptop



