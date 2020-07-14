Victorinox’s 16-function Swiss Army multi-tool knife drops to $23 (Reg. $38+)

Amazon is now offering the Victorinox Swiss Army Multi-Tool MiniChamp Pocket Knife for $22.76 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $38 or so, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked in months at Amazon and is the lowest price we can find. It sells for $43 direct from Victorinox for comparison. This model houses 16 tools including a 1.25-inch blade, Phillips screwdriver, cuticle pusher, ruler, bottle opener, and more. Made in Switzerland, in measures out a total of 2.3-inches and features the iconic polished red ABS scales on the outside. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If a lighter 7-function Swiss Army knife will suffice, save some cash with the Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife. This one carries stellar ratings from over 11,000 Amazon customers and comes ini at just over $16 Prime shipped. Again, it doesn’t feature as many built-in tools, but you’ll still get that Swiss Army branding and a 1.25-inch blade.

We also still have this Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife down at $13.50 (20% off) on Amazon and be sure to browse through our picks for the best multi-tools out there with options starting from $5.

More on the Victorinox Swiss Army MiniChamp Multi-Tool:

SMALL, YET MIGHTY. Features (16) functions including: 1.25″ blade, Phillips screwdriver, cuticle pusher, ruler, and bottle opener – this versatile multi-tool gives you all the functions you need to win the day.

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION. Swiss Made stainless steel construction encased in our traditional polished red ABS scales provides sleek durability.

COMPACT CARRY. A champion among small pocket knives, bring the MiniChamp on your daily adventures without sacrificing space – Fits comfortably on a keychain or in a pocket or bag, making it the perfect addition to your everyday carry.

