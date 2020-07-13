Add a Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife to your summer kit at $13.50 (20% off)

- Jul. 13th 2020 9:06 am ET

Reg. $17+ $13.50
0

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife (1306BW) for $13.57 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $17 and $21 or so, today’s offer is at least 20% off, the lowest price we have tracked in years at Amazon, and the best we can find. Featuring a 3.2-inch black-oxide steel blade with a matching handle, it is great for “mechanics, outdoor enthusiasts, construction workers, plumbers, welders, and machinists.” Features include a SpeedSafe assisted opening system, one-handed operation with the thumbstud or flipper, and a deep-carry pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If your looking for something even more affordable or just don’t like the look of today’s lead deal, there are plenty of options out there. This Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops is an Amazon best-seller and goes for under $12. But you can save even more with the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife at $8, which carries solid ratings from over 2,100 Amazon customers and provides much of the same feature set as today’s featured offer.

Be sure to run through our picks for the best multi-tools out there with several options starting from $5. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for additional offers on DIY tools, household essentials, and more.

More on the Kershaw Filter Folding Pocket Knife:

  • Deep-carry pocket clip allows for discreet, comfortable carry when necessary
  • 4Cr14 steel blade and matching stainless steel handle are coated with a black-oxide BlackWash finish for rugged good looks and extra corrosion resistance
  • Excellent gift for any knife lover, including mechanics, outdoor enthusiasts, construction workers, plumbers, welders and machinists

Reg. $17+ $13.50
