Microsoft’s Xbox One Chat Headset falls below $13.50 (All-time low, Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Chat Headset for $13.33 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 45% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we have tracked. This official headset from Microsoft is ready to connect to original and modern Xbox Wireless Controllers alike. No batteries are required, providing an easy way to communicate with friends while playing. The design is said to be lightweight and comfortable, making it a suitable solution for long gaming sessions. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for something that’s even more low-profile? The Sony Playstation 4 Mono Chat Earbud with Mic is $8 and is about as minimalistic as it can possibly be. I bought a few of these a while back and love how simple they are to plug in and that each works across all of my consoles.

Oh, and while you’re at it, why not swing by today’s roundup of today’s PDP + PowerA console accessory sale. Pricing starts at only $10, ensuring there’s something in store for every budget. Don’t take our word for it, head over right now to see for yourself.

Xbox One Chat Headset features:

Compatible with the original Xbox One Wireless controller and the new white Xbox Wireless Controller – no batteries needed

Chat privately with your friends while gaming in crystal-clear digital audio

Lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions

Responsive microphone with adjustable boom;No battery used

